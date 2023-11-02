Colorado State hosts Louisiana Tech to tip off season

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7; over/under…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the season opener.

Colorado State finished 9-7 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Rams allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

Louisiana Tech went 4-11 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 7.9 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

