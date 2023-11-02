Colorado hosts Towson in season opener

Towson Tigers at Colorado Buffaloes Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -15; over/under is 139 BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers at Colorado Buffaloes

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -15; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Buffaloes host the Towson Tigers for the season opener.

Colorado went 13-5 at home last season while going 18-17 overall. The Buffaloes allowed opponents to score 67.1 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

Towson went 21-12 overall with an 8-7 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

