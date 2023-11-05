Live Radio
Colorado Buffaloes begin season at home against the Towson Tigers

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:44 AM

Towson Tigers at Colorado Buffaloes

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -15; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Buffaloes host the Towson Tigers in the season opener.

Colorado finished 18-17 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Buffaloes gave up 67.1 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Towson went 8-7 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 71.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

