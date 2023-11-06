Colorado Buffaloes begin season at home against the Towson Tigers

Towson Tigers at Colorado Buffaloes Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -15; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers at Colorado Buffaloes

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -15; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Buffaloes begin the season at home against the Towson Tigers.

Colorado finished 18-17 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes averaged 13.0 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

Towson went 8-7 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shot 42.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

