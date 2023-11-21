Collum scores 15, McNeese downs Texas State 59-48

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Antavion Collum’s 15 points helped McNeese defeat Texas State 59-48 on Tuesday. Collum added 11 rebounds…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Antavion Collum’s 15 points helped McNeese defeat Texas State 59-48 on Tuesday.

Collum added 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (5-1). Christian Shumate scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Javohn Garcia had 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Kaden Gumbs finished with 13 points for the Bobcats (2-3). Texas State also got nine points and nine rebounds from Josh O’Garro. In addition, Chris Nix finished with eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.