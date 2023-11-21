Live Radio
Collum scores 15, McNeese downs Texas State 59-48

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 4:29 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Antavion Collum’s 15 points helped McNeese defeat Texas State 59-48 on Tuesday.

Collum added 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (5-1). Christian Shumate scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Javohn Garcia had 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Kaden Gumbs finished with 13 points for the Bobcats (2-3). Texas State also got nine points and nine rebounds from Josh O’Garro. In addition, Chris Nix finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

