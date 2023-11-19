Colgate wins 57-55 against Weber State at Atlantic Slam tournament

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Ryan Moffatt had 15 points in Colgate’s 57-55 win over Weber State on Sunday in…

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Ryan Moffatt had 15 points in Colgate’s 57-55 win over Weber State on Sunday in the final game of the Atlantic Slam tournament in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Moffatt added eight rebounds for the Raiders (3-2). Braeden Smith scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Keegan Records shot 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Wildcats (3-2) were led in scoring by Dillon Jones, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Steven Verplancken Jr. added 10 points for Weber State. In addition, Dyson Koehler had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Colgate plays Wednesday against Harvard at home, and Weber State hosts Navajo Technical on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

