Colgate visits Syracuse following Mintz’s 26-point game

Colgate Raiders (1-0) at Syracuse Orange (2-0) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -6; over/under…

Colgate Raiders (1-0) at Syracuse Orange (2-0)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -6; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Colgate Raiders after Judah Mintz scored 26 points in Syracuse’s 89-77 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Syracuse went 17-15 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Orange averaged 14.2 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

Colgate went 26-9 overall last season while going 11-4 on the road. The Raiders averaged 18.1 assists per game on 29.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.