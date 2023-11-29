Colgate takes on Binghamton after Louis-Jacques’ 22-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at Colgate Raiders (3-3) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -10; over/under…

Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at Colgate Raiders (3-3)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -10; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 22 points in Colgate’s 76-70 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Raiders have gone 1-1 at home. Colgate averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bearcats are 1-3 on the road. Binghamton is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colgate is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Smith is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 10.0 points for Colgate.

Tymu Chenery is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Symir Torrence is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.