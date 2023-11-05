Colgate Raiders open season at home against the Brown Bears

Brown Bears at Colgate Raiders Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under is 146…

Brown Bears at Colgate Raiders

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders begin the season at home against the Brown Bears.

Colgate went 26-9 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Raiders gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 12.5 fouls last season.

Brown finished 14-13 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Bears gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

