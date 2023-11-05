Colgate Raiders open season at home against the Brown Bears

Brown Bears at Colgate Raiders
Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under is 146
BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders begin the season at home against the Brown Bears.
Colgate went 26-9 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Raiders gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 12.5 fouls last season.
Brown finished 14-13 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Bears gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.