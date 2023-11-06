Colgate Raiders open season at home against the Brown Bears

Brown Bears at Colgate Raiders
Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6.5; over/under is 147
BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders start the season at home against the Brown Bears.
Colgate finished 14-2 at home last season while going 26-9 overall. The Raiders averaged 78.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.3 last season.
Brown went 7-7 in Ivy League play and 7-8 on the road last season. The Bears shot 43.8% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
