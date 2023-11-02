Colgate Raiders begin season at home against the Brown Bears

Brown Bears at Colgate Raiders Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6; over/under is 145.5…

Brown Bears at Colgate Raiders

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders start the season at home against the Brown Bears.

Colgate went 26-9 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Raiders averaged seven steals, 2.9 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

Brown finished 7-8 on the road and 14-13 overall last season. The Bears averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.