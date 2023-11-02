Colgate Raiders begin season at home against the Brown Bears

Brown Bears at Colgate Raiders
Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders start the season at home against the Brown Bears.
Colgate went 26-9 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Raiders averaged seven steals, 2.9 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.
Brown finished 7-8 on the road and 14-13 overall last season. The Bears averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
