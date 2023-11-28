Colgate plays Binghamton after Louis-Jacques’ 22-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at Colgate Raiders (3-3) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces the Binghamton…

Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at Colgate Raiders (3-3)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 22 points in Colgate’s 76-70 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Raiders are 1-1 in home games. Colgate averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bearcats are 1-3 on the road. Binghamton averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Colgate averages 63.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 69.1 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10 points. Braeden Smith is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.8 points for Colgate.

Chris Walker is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 7.6 points. Tymu Chenery is averaging 13.4 points for Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.