Coleman leads Georgia Tech against Cincinnati after 24-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -10; over/under…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -10; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Dabbo Coleman scored 24 points in Georgia Tech’s 74-71 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

Cincinnati finished 23-13 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Bearcats gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Georgia Tech finished 3-9 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Yellow Jackets averaged 14.0 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.