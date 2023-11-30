Coleman and Hawaii host Utah

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) at Utah Utes (4-2) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -11.5;…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) at Utah Utes (4-2)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays the Utah Utes after Noel Coleman scored 26 points in Hawaii’s 77-66 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Utes have gone 2-0 at home. Utah ranks third in the Pac-12 with 17.2 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 5.7.

The Rainbow Warriors play their first true road game after going 5-0 to start the season. Hawaii is 4-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Utah averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Hawaii allows. Hawaii has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.3 points for Utah.

Coleman averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Justin McKoy is averaging 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for Hawaii.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.