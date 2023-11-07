Cohen’s 22 lead UMass over Albany 92-71

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen scored 22 points to help UMass defeat Albany 92-71 on Tuesday night in a…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen scored 22 points to help UMass defeat Albany 92-71 on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Cohen added eight rebounds and three steals for the Minutemen. Daniel Hankins-Sanford scored 14 points and added three blocks. Rahsool Diggins shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Sebastian Thomas led the way for the Great Danes with 19 points. Tyler Bertram added 11 points for Albany. Aaron Reddish also had nine points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

UMass’ next game is Monday against Quinnipiac at home. Albany visits Columbia on Saturday.

