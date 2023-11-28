Coastal Carolina takes on South Carolina Upstate, looks to break 4-game slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks to break its four-game slide when the Chanticleers take on South Carolina Upstate.

The Chanticleers are 1-1 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by John Ojiako averaging 4.8.

The Spartans are 1-4 in road games. South Carolina Upstate is seventh in the Big South with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 4.6.

Coastal Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 71.3 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 82.2 Coastal Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Blackmon averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Jacob Meyer is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.0 points for Coastal Carolina.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 12.6 points for South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

