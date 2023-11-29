Coastal Carolina faces South Carolina Upstate on home skid

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts South Carolina Upstate looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Chanticleers are 1-1 on their home court. Coastal Carolina allows 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-4 away from home. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Coastal Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Kylan Blackmon is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Coastal Carolina.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 12.6 points and 1.9 rebounds for South Carolina Upstate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.