Coastal Carolina Chanticleers take on the Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State Shockers (3-0) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play the Wichita State Shockers in Conway, South Carolina.

Coastal Carolina finished 11-20 overall with a 6-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Chanticleers gave up 74.0 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Wichita State went 17-15 overall with a 7-10 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Shockers averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 19.8 from 3-point range.

