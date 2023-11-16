Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Wichita State Shockers meet

Wichita State Shockers (3-0) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers…

Wichita State Shockers (3-0) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -9.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will square off against the Wichita State Shockers at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

Coastal Carolina went 11-20 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Chanticleers averaged 73.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.0 last season.

Wichita State finished 17-15 overall with a 7-10 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Shockers averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

