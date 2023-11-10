Cleveland State hosts Ohio after Brown’s 24-point game

Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays the Cleveland State…

Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at Cleveland State Vikings (1-1)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays the Cleveland State Vikings after AJ Brown scored 24 points in Ohio’s 88-70 win over the Troy Trojans.

Cleveland State went 21-14 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Vikings shot 45.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

Ohio went 19-14 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

