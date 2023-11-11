Cleveland State hosts Ohio after Brown’s 24-point game

Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1; over/under is…

Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at Cleveland State Vikings (1-1)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Cleveland State Vikings after AJ Brown scored 24 points in Ohio’s 88-70 victory against the Troy Trojans.

Cleveland State finished 21-14 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Vikings averaged 6.9 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

Ohio went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 6.7 steals, 2.2 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

