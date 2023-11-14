Cleveland State faces Canisius after Enaruna’s 22-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-1)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Tristan Enaruna scored 22 points in Cleveland State’s 82-78 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

Cleveland State went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Vikings averaged 71.8 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.7% from behind the arc last season.

Canisius went 8-13 in MAAC games and 3-12 on the road last season. The Golden Griffins allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shot 46.7% from the field last season.

