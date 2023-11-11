Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Clemson Tigers and the Davidson Wildcats meet

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:41 AM

Davidson Wildcats (2-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (2-0)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers play the Davidson Wildcats in Asheville, North Carolina.

Clemson went 23-11 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers shot 46.7% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

Davidson finished 16-16 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

