Clemson Tigers and the Davidson Wildcats meet

Davidson Wildcats (2-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (2-0) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under…

Davidson Wildcats (2-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (2-0)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers face the Davidson Wildcats in Asheville, North Carolina.

Clemson went 23-11 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 15.5 bench points last season.

Davidson went 16-16 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 13.1 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.