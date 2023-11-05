Live Radio
Clemson hosts Winthrop to open season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:41 AM

Winthrop Eagles at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers host the Winthrop Eagles in the season opener.

Clemson went 15-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Tigers averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 15.5 bench points last season.

Winthrop finished 15-17 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 74.4 points per game and shot 47.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

