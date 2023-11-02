Clemson hosts Winthrop to begin season

Winthrop Eagles at Clemson Tigers Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14; over/under is 146.5…

Winthrop Eagles at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers host the Winthrop Eagles for the season opener.

Clemson went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Tigers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

Winthrop went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Eagles gave up 74.4 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

