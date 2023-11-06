Live Radio
Clemson hosts Winthrop in season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:43 AM

Winthrop Eagles at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers open the season at home against the Winthrop Eagles.

Clemson went 15-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Tigers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Winthrop went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

