Cleary leads Le Moyne against San Diego after 21-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at San Diego Toreros (2-1)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -15; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits the San Diego Toreros after Kaiyem Cleary scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 105-46 win over the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos.

San Diego finished 11-20 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Toreros allowed opponents to score 80.5 points per game and shoot 49.3% from the field last season.

Le Moyne did not play in Division I last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

