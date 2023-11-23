Claude and the Xavier Musketeers take on Timberlake and the Bryant Bulldogs

Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Xavier Musketeers (3-2) Cincinnati; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Desmond Claude and the Xavier Musketeers…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Xavier Musketeers (3-2)

Cincinnati; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Desmond Claude and the Xavier Musketeers host Earl Timberlake and the Bryant Bulldogs in non-conference play.

The Musketeers have gone 2-0 at home. Xavier ranks ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Gytis Nemeiksa leads the Musketeers with 5.4 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 away from home. Bryant is fifth in the America East scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Xavier scores 72.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 69.0 Bryant gives up. Bryant scores 12.2 more points per game (77.2) than Xavier gives up to opponents (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 12.2 points. Claude is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.4 points for Xavier.

Sherif Kenney averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Timberlake is averaging 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for Bryant.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.