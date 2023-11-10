Clary leads Penn State against Lehigh after 22-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Kanye Clary scored 22 points in Penn State’s 79-45 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

Penn State went 23-14 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Nittany Lions averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from behind the arc last season.

Lehigh went 11-8 in Patriot League action and 7-8 on the road last season. The Mountain Hawks allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shot 43.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

