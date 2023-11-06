Clary, Brown lead Penn State past Delaware State, 79-45 in Mike Rhoades debut as coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Kanye Clary scored 22 points and Jameel Brown came off the bench to add 20…

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Kanye Clary scored 22 points and Jameel Brown came off the bench to add 20 more as Penn State cruised to a 79-45 season-opening win over Delaware State on Monday night in the debut of Mike Rhoades as the head coach of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State has won its last seven season-openers.

Clary’s jumper 33 seconds into the game got Penn State on board and his free throw two minutes later to make it 3-2 gave them a lead they never surrendered. His two free throws midway through the first half pushed the lead and Brown knocked down three straight 3-pointers to make it a 20-point advantage, 29-9, with 6:18 left.

Clary and Brown each finished with career-best scoring totals while Penn State combined to shoot 49.1% from the field, knocked down a dozen 3-pointers while dishing out 13 assists. The Nittany Lions forced 23 Delaware State turnovers while pulling down 41 rebounds. Qudus Wahab made his Penn State debut, scoring seven points and pulling down 13 rebounds.

Corey Perkins and Martaz Robinson each scored nine points to lead the Hornets.

