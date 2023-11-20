Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Clarke scores 13 as…

Clarke scores 13 as Stony Brook takes down Rider 55-48

The Associated Press

November 20, 2023, 8:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Clarke scored 13 points as Stony Brook beat Rider 55-48 on Monday night in an on-campus game of the Cornhusker Classic.

Clarke also had five rebounds and three steals for the Seawolves (2-3). Keenan Fitzmorris scored 12 points and Andre Snoddy finished with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Broncs (1-4) were led in scoring by Mervin James, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. Tariq Ingraham added seven points and 10 rebounds for Rider.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up