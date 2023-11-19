Clark, No. 2 Iowa bounce back from first loss with 113-90 win over Drake

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 35 points and 10 assists and Kate Martin had a career-high 25…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 35 points and 10 assists and Kate Martin had a career-high 25 points as No. 2 Iowa responded from its first loss of the season, beating Drake 113-90 on Sunday.

It was the 39th career 30-point game for Clark, passing Kelsey Plum for the most 30-point games by a player in Division I over the past 25 seasons, according to ESPN.

“Coach Bluder challenged us when we came back to practice after the K-State game, and I thought we responded really well,” Clark said.

The Hawkeyes (4-1), coming off a 65-58 loss to Kansas State on Thursday night, scored a program-record 64 points in the first half, shooting 75% in the first quarter and 65% in the first half. Iowa had 27 assists against 13 turnovers.

“We played a little bit better than we did on Thursday night, which I was thankful for,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We came out and resumed playing Iowa basketball — high assists, low turnovers.”

Bluder said she felt like the Hawkeyes “didn’t get into a groove” in Thursday’s game.

“I just thought our energy level was a lot better out there tonight,” Bluder said. “We were more focused.”

Clark, the reigning national player of the year and unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American, bounced back from one of the worst shooting nights of her college career, making 14 of 22 shots, including 5 of 11 3-pointers. Clark was just 9 of 32 from the field, 2 of 16 in 3-pointers, in Thursday’s game.

““Most of my threes I shot (against Kansas State) were good shots, there were a few that weren’t good shots,” Clark said. “Sometimes you have nights when they don’t go in.”

Martin had an even bigger turnaround. She went scoreless in Thursday’s game, but was 10 of 12 from the field in this game.

“I kind of shot it with confidence tonight,” said Martin, whose three 3-pointers were her first of the season. “All week, my teammates had been building me up, all the coaches were building me up. It wasn’t fun not making a three in the first four games. I was glad I could step up tonight and knock them down.”

“Kate Martin had a special game for us,” Bluder said. “She played like she had played in the summer, and I love to see that.”

Drake coach Allison Pohlman was concerned that her team was catching the Hawkeyes at the wrong time coming off a loss.

“You said it. I don’t have to say it,” she said. “It’s Captain Obvious. It’s the white elephant in the room.”

Sharon Goodman had 15 points and Molly Davis added 10 points for the Hawkeyes.

“You don’t judge a team by one game, good or bad,” Clark said. “We knew that wasn’t a representation of who we are.”

The Hawkeyes shot 64% for the game.

Grace Berg led Drake (3-1) with 19 points. Katie Dinnebier and Anna Miller each had 15 points. Taylor McAulay and Courtney Becker each had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Drake: The Bulldogs, coming off an 85-73 win over Iowa State last Sunday, ran with the Hawkeyes early, but cooled off as Iowa closed the first half with a 14-2 run. Drake was able to get inside shots in the first quarter before the Hawkeyes cut that off. “I was proud of our team for coming in and not stop fighting,” Pohlman said.

Iowa: Bluder was unhappy with the lack of post touches in Thursday’s loss, so the Hawkeyes made an effort to get the ball inside, especially in the first half. Iowa had 36 points inside in the first half and 60 for the game after having just 30 for the entire game on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Drake: Hosts Louisiana Tech on Friday in the first round of the Vibrant Thanksgiving Classic..

Iowa: Plays Purdue-Fort Wayne in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida on Friday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.