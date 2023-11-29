Clark and Louisville host Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Louisville Cardinals (3-3) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -5.5; over/under is…

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Louisville Cardinals (3-3)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on the Bellarmine Knights after Skyy Clark scored 29 points in Louisville’s 90-84 overtime victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 in home games. Louisville is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Knights are 1-4 on the road. Bellarmine is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Louisville is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 66.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 75.7 Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tre White is averaging 15.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Louisville.

Ben Johnson is averaging 13 points for the Knights. Peter Suder is averaging 11.7 points for Bellarmine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

