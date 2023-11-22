Citadel plays Campbell after Smith’s 21-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting…

Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the Campbell Fighting Camels after AJ Smith scored 21 points in Citadel’s 67-61 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Fighting Camels are 1-2 in home games. Campbell has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Citadel has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Campbell is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Campbell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Laurynas Vaistaras is shooting 53.8% and averaging 9.0 points for Campbell.

Smith is averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 12.0 points for Citadel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.