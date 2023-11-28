Cincinnati visits Towns and Howard

Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) at Howard Bison (3-4) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -10.5; over/under is 150…

Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) at Howard Bison (3-4)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -10.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Seth Towns scored 26 points in Howard’s 87-83 overtime victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Bison are 2-0 in home games. Howard is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Bearcats play their first true road game after going 5-0 to start the season. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 allowing 62.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Howard averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Dockery averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Bryce Harris is shooting 61.3% and averaging 17.1 points for Howard.

Viktor Lakhin is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.2 points and 2.0 rebounds for Cincinnati.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.