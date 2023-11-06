Cincinnati hosts UIC to tip off season

UIC Flames at Cincinnati Bearcats Cincinnati; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -14.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames at Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats host the UIC Flames in the season opener.

Cincinnati finished 23-13 overall a season ago while going 16-3 at home. The Bearcats averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 16.3 bench points last season.

UIC finished 12-20 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Flames averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 7.5 second-chance points and 11.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

