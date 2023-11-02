Cincinnati hosts UIC in season opener

UIC Flames at Cincinnati Bearcats Cincinnati; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -14.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames at Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats host the UIC Flames in the season opener.

Cincinnati finished 16-3 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Bearcats averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 16.3 bench points last season.

UIC finished 4-17 in MVC games and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Flames allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 44.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.