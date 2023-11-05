Cincinnati Bearcats tip off season at home against the UIC Flames

UIC Flames at Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -15; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats begin the season at home against the UIC Flames.
Cincinnati went 16-3 at home last season while going 23-13 overall. The Bearcats gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.
UIC went 12-20 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Flames averaged 67.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
