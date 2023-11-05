Cincinnati Bearcats tip off season at home against the UIC Flames

UIC Flames at Cincinnati Bearcats Cincinnati; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -15; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames at Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -15; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats begin the season at home against the UIC Flames.

Cincinnati went 16-3 at home last season while going 23-13 overall. The Bearcats gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

UIC went 12-20 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Flames averaged 67.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

