Christmas’ 22 lead Longwood past North Carolina Central 73-66

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Michael Christmas’ 22 points helped Longwood defeat North Carolina Central 73-66 on Saturday night.

Christmas added 12 rebounds for the Lancers (3-1). Walyn Napper scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 16 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. D’Avian Houston was 3 of 9 shooting (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with seven points.

Po’Boigh King led the way for the Eagles (2-3) with 16 points. Ja’Darius Harris added 15 points for North Carolina Central. In addition, Fred Cleveland Jr. had 14 points.

