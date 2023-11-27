Live Radio
Christensen’s 20 lead Utah Tech over Lindenwood 73-66

The Associated Press

November 27, 2023, 10:43 PM

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Tanner Christensen scored 20 points as Utah Tech beat Lindenwood 73-66 on Monday night.

Christensen added nine rebounds for the Trailblazers (3-3). Jaylen Searles scored 17 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Noa Gonsalves had 11 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Keenon Cole finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions (3-4). Darius Beane added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Lindenwood. Jaylon McDaniel also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

