Christensen’s 20 lead Utah Tech over Lindenwood 73-66

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Tanner Christensen scored 20 points as Utah Tech beat Lindenwood 73-66 on Monday night.

Christensen added nine rebounds for the Trailblazers (3-3). Jaylen Searles scored 17 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Noa Gonsalves had 11 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Keenon Cole finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions (3-4). Darius Beane added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Lindenwood. Jaylon McDaniel also had eight points.

