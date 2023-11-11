Christensen scores 26 as Utah Tech takes down Jacksonville State 81-79 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tanner Christensen scored a career-high 26 points, Aric Demings made a go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tanner Christensen scored a career-high 26 points, Aric Demings made a go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left in overtime and Utah Tech defeat Jacksonville State 81-79 on Saturday.

Christensen tied it at 71-all to force overtime.

Christensen added nine rebounds for the Trailblazers (1-1). Demings scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Beon Riley had 15 points and shot 5 for 9 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

KyKy Tandy finished with 23 points for the Gamecocks (1-1). Quincy Clark added 18 points and two steals for Jacksonville State. In addition, Juwan Perdue had 12 points.

Utah Tech’s next game is Friday against Youngstown State on the road. Jacksonville State visits West Virginia on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.