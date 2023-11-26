Live Radio
Chimezie leads Boston University over North Vermont-Johnson 90-49

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 6:34 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Malcolm Chimezie had 17 points in Boston University’s 90-49 victory over North Vermont-Johnson on Sunday.

Chimezie added six rebounds for the Terriers (2-4). Miles Brewster scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Matai Baptiste shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Raymond Baka led the Badgers in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Travis Baker had 12 points and seven rebounds. David Greer also had seven points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

