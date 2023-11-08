Chicago State takes on Mercer in non-conference matchup

Mercer Bears (0-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-1) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Mercer…

Mercer Bears (0-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-1)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Mercer in out-of-conference action.

Chicago State finished 11-20 overall with an 8-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

Mercer finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Bears allowed opponents to score 67.0 points per game and shot 43.0% from the field last season.

