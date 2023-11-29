Chicago State hosts Robinson and Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (2-6) at Chicago State Cougars (2-7) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces the…

Delaware State Hornets (2-6) at Chicago State Cougars (2-7)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces the Chicago State Cougars after Martez Robinson scored 27 points in Delaware State’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cougars are 0-3 in home games. Chicago State has a 0-6 record against teams over .500.

The Hornets are 0-4 on the road. Delaware State has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Chicago State is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Chicago State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6% for Chicago State.

Robinson is averaging 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 15 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for Delaware State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.