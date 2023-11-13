Chicago State hosts CSU Northridge following Cardet’s 23-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) at Chicago State Cougars (1-2) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts the…

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) at Chicago State Cougars (1-2)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 23 points in Chicago State’s 78-67 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Chicago State finished 11-20 overall last season while going 8-0 at home. The Cougars averaged 70.3 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.

CSU Northridge finished 0-14 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Matadors averaged 63.4 points per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

