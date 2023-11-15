Chicago State faces Southern Illinois after Cardet’s 21-point showing

Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits…

Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 74-64 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

Southern Illinois finished 13-2 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Salukis averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second-chance points and 15.0 bench points last season.

Chicago State finished 0-0 in DI Independent action and 3-20 on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

___

