Chicago State faces Southern Illinois after Cardet’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 3:43 AM

Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 74-64 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

Southern Illinois finished 13-2 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Salukis averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second-chance points and 15.0 bench points last season.

Chicago State finished 0-0 in DI Independent action and 3-20 on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

