Chicago State Cougars and the Morgan State Bears play in Cancun, Mexico

Morgan State Bears (2-4) vs. Chicago State Cougars (1-5)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago State Cougars take on the Morgan State Bears in Cancun, Mexico.

The Cougars are 1-5 in non-conference play. Chicago State is the top team in the DI Independent with 28.3 points in the paint led by Brent Davis averaging 8.0.

The Bears have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Morgan State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Oliver averaging 4.5.

Chicago State averages 62.7 points per game, 20.0 fewer points than the 82.7 Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 71.2 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.0 Chicago State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Chicago State.

Wynston Tabbs is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bears. Myles Thompson is averaging 10.0 points for Morgan State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

