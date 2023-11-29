Chattanooga visits Lipscomb after Anderson’s 24-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -2.5; over/under is…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Chattanooga Mocs after Joe Anderson scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 85-78 victory against the Wofford Terriers.

The Bisons are 2-0 on their home court. Lipscomb ranks fourth in the ASUN with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Derrin Boyd averaging 7.0.

The Mocs are 1-0 on the road. Chattanooga ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Lipscomb averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 76.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 77.0 Lipscomb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 12.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.7% for Lipscomb.

Honor Huff is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Mocs. Sam Alexis is averaging 14.8 points for Chattanooga.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.