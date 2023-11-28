Chattanooga visits Anderson and Lipscomb

Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Chattanooga…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Chattanooga Mocs after Joe Anderson scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 85-78 victory over the Wofford Terriers.

The Bisons have gone 2-0 at home. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Derrin Boyd averaging 7.0.

The Mocs have gone 1-0 away from home. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Lipscomb averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Lipscomb.

Honor Huff is averaging 16.8 points for the Mocs. Sam Alexis is averaging 14.8 points for Chattanooga.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.